Supreme Court to conduct hearing on Pawan Khera's Bail Plea

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Congress leader Pawan Kheda was arrested by the Assam Police at the airport on his way to Raipur for the Congress convention. In this case, he was given interim bail, now in this connection the bail application of Pawan Kheda will be heard in the Supreme Court today.