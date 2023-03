videoDetails

Surat Court to pronounce verdict on Rahul Gandhi in 2019 Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Surat Court will pronounce verdict in 2019 Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi made a controversial comment regarding 'Modi surname', on which court will give its verdict today. In this connection, Rahul has left for Gujarat from Delhi.