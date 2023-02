videoDetails

Survey of Income Tax Department on BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai is over

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

IT Raid on BBC: Survey of Income Tax Department on BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai is over. During the action that lasted for about 60 hours, the Income Tax Department seized many important documents and other things of BBC, which it will now investigate further and take further action.