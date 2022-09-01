Survey of Madrasas in UP: Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive Interview

Questioning the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to survey unrecognized madrassas in the state, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that this survey is being done to harass Muslims. Watch Asaduddin Owaisi's exclusive interview.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Questioning the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to survey unrecognized madrassas in the state, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that this survey is being done to harass Muslims. Watch Asaduddin Owaisi's exclusive interview.