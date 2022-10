Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Today is the last solar eclipse of the year. This solar eclipse will not last for the whole day. Let us tell you that the first solar eclipse will be seen in Srinagar in India. Solar eclipse will be visible in many cities including UP-Bihar, Bangalore, Ujjain, Kolkata, Delhi and will remain till 5:24 pm.