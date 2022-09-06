Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish's meeting of opposition leaders

Nitish Kumar is engaged in efforts to strengthen Mission 2024 by meeting the leaders of the opposition. Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi has attacked Nitish Kumar. He has said that Nitish only wants to remain in the media.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

