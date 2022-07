Suspended MPs on Protest in Parliament premises

24 MPs are on a sit-in protest in Parliament for 50 hours. These are the MPs who are suspended from the House for a week. These MPs say that as long as they are suspended, they will sit on a dharna in the Parliament premises.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

