Suspension of Congress MPs back, discussion on inflation begins in Lok Sabha

After the withdrawal of the suspension of Congress MPs, the discussion on inflation has started in the Lok Sabha. On behalf of the opposition, Congress leader Manish Tewari, while making a scathing attack on the government, said that the government has destroyed the economy.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

