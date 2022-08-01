Suspension of Congress MPs withdrawn
The deadlock in the Lok Sabha for the last several days has come to an end. The suspension of all the suspended Congress MPs has been revoked. The government came up with a resolution agreeing with the opposition. After this the suspension of all Congress MPs was canceled
