Swami Prasad got angry on those who threatened him

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya had an exclusive conversation with Zee News on the controversial statement given on Shriramcharitmanas. Swami Prasad Maurya said that talking about the respect of the women of the country, talking about giving respect to the tribals is not anti-law and anti-constitutional.