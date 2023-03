videoDetails

Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial statement on UP government's decision over Ramcharitmanas Path

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

On the occasion of Ramnavami, UP government has decided to conduct the recitation of Ramcharitmanas. The controversial statement of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has come to the fore on this decision. Swami Prasad said, 'The government is the enemy of women. People stopped reading. That's why the government is organizing the event at its own expense.