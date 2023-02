videoDetails

Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Serious Allegations On BJP In His Press Conference

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Swami Prasad Maurya held a press conference. During the press conference, he accused BJP of making conspiracy to murder him and said, 'BJP wants to get me killed. I have written a letter to PM Modi'. Know what Swami Prasad Maurya said in the press conference.