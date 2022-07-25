NewsVideos

Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as President of India

The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramanna at the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi was also present on this occasion.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramanna at the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi was also present on this occasion.

All Videos

Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today
16:2
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
5:8
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
16:12
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
1:47
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony
8:48
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony

Trending Videos

16:2
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy leaves for Parliament House to take oath today
5:8
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu's convoy with Ramnath Kovind reaches Parliament House
16:12
Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan before oath ceremony
1:47
Videsh Superfast: Another success in China's space program
8:48
Droupadi Murmu reaches Rajghat before the oath ceremony
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,droupadi murmu oath ceremony,president draupadi murmu,new president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu oath ceremony,Draupadi Murmu President,draupadi murmu oath taking ceremony,draupadi murmu news,draupadi murmu today news,draupadi murmu oath ceremony live updates,draupadi murmu speech,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu oath,news update,Hindi News,Ram Nath Kovind,Central Hall,Parliament,NV Ramana,Latest Update,