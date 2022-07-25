Swearing-in Ceremony: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as President of India

The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramanna at the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi was also present on this occasion.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

