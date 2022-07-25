Swearing-in Ceremony: Guard of Honor given to President Draupadi Murmu

The country's new President Draupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. Draupadi Murmu became the 15th President of the country. President Draupadi Murmu has been given a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan after becoming the new President of India. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the ceremony.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

