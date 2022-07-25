NewsVideos

Swearing-in Ceremony: Guard of Honor given to President Draupadi Murmu

The country's new President Draupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. Draupadi Murmu became the 15th President of the country. President Draupadi Murmu has been given a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan after becoming the new President of India. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the ceremony.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
The country's new President Draupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. Draupadi Murmu became the 15th President of the country. President Draupadi Murmu has been given a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan after becoming the new President of India. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the ceremony.

All Videos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive threat on Instagram; actor files complaint| Zee English News
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive threat on Instagram; actor files complaint| Zee English News
Mehbooba Mufti attacked soon after taking oath
2:40
Mehbooba Mufti attacked soon after taking oath
Swearing-in Ceremony: Congress' reaction as soon as Droupadi Murmu became President
1:13
Swearing-in Ceremony: Congress' reaction as soon as Droupadi Murmu became President
The story of Droupadi Murmu's pain - the new president is an example of courage
3:44
The story of Droupadi Murmu's pain - the new president is an example of courage
Swearing-in Ceremony: Former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Murmu seen changing chairs
1:52
Swearing-in Ceremony: Former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Murmu seen changing chairs

Trending Videos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive threat on Instagram; actor files complaint| Zee English News
2:40
Mehbooba Mufti attacked soon after taking oath
1:13
Swearing-in Ceremony: Congress' reaction as soon as Droupadi Murmu became President
3:44
The story of Droupadi Murmu's pain - the new president is an example of courage
1:52
Swearing-in Ceremony: Former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Murmu seen changing chairs
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,droupadi murmu oath ceremony,president draupadi murmu,new president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu oath ceremony,Draupadi Murmu President,draupadi murmu oath taking ceremony,draupadi murmu news,draupadi murmu today news,draupadi murmu oath ceremony live updates,draupadi murmu speech,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu oath,news update,Hindi News,Ram Nath Kovind,Central Hall,Parliament,NV Ramana,Latest Update,