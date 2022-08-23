NewsVideos

T Raja Controversial Speech: Raja Singh clarified on the controversial speech

In Hyderabad, the protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh has intensified. There is a controversy over a video of Raja Singh, after which people are demanding his arrest. After which Raja Singh has been taken into custody. He has said that I did not take anyone's name.

Aug 23, 2022
