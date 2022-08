T Raja Singh jailed for 14 days for inciting religious sentiments

T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, has been sent to jail for 14 days by the court. Apart from this, BJP has also suspended him.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

