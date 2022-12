videoDetails

T V Actress Death: Big disclosure from FIR copy in Tunisha Case, Breakup happens 15 days Before

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

In the Tunisha Sharma case, a big disclosure has come out from the FIR copy. In this, it has been revealed that he had a breakup with co-actor Sheejan 15 days before. Because of this Tunisha was in depression.