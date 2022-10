T20 World Cup : Big news for cricket fans, there is no possibility of cloudy weather today

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

According to Accuweather, there is a possibility of cloudy weather during the India vs Netherlands match. But there is no chance of rain during the match. Fans will be able to watch the match of 20-20 overs. At the same time, according to the reports, the temperature during the match has been predicted to be 24 degree Celsius.