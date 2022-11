T20 World Cup Pakistan-England: Did Pakistan lose because of these reasons?

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

England won the T20 World Cup 2022 title by defeating the Pakistan team by 5 wickets with a bang. England has won the T20 World Cup title for the second time. Earlier, in the year 2010, England won the T20 World Cup title by defeating Australia. England's bowlers bowled well in the match and did not allow Pakistan to score big. Pakistan had given a target of 138 runs to win against England.