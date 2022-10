T20 World Cup: Update of Sydney Cricket Ground - Rohit Sharma decided to bat first.

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Team India captain Rohit Sharma thrashed Netherlands bowlers in Sydney. During the half century, he shattered Yuvraj Singh's biggest record. Now he has become the batsman to hit the most sixes in the T20 World Cup.