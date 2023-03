videoDetails

Taak Thok Ke: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

With the statement of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, political debate has once again started in the country. Owaisi has asked Muslims to strengthen the political leadership. In Taal Thok ke show, AIMIM spokesperson said that there is BJP government in Haryana. So why hasn't the bulldozer been used on Monu Manesar till now?