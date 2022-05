Taal Thok Ke: 40000 structures in the list of 'Hindutva'?

The shrine of Ajmer's Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti has been claimed to be a Hindu symbol. This claim has been made by Maharana Pratap Sena. It is said in the claim that there is also a symbol of Swastik in Ajmer Sharif.