NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?

There was a ruckus in Parliament on Thursday over the statement of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon. After the adjournment of the House, there was a debate between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Let us tell you that the BJP is attacking the Congress for the controversial statement given on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that BJP will file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After his statement, Adhir said that BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
There was a ruckus in Parliament on Thursday over the statement of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon. After the adjournment of the House, there was a debate between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Let us tell you that the BJP is attacking the Congress for the controversial statement given on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that BJP will file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After his statement, Adhir said that BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.

All Videos

Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
4:37
Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
5:55
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
Two arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case
2:45
Two arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case
0:48
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case

Trending Videos

4:37
Bengal SSC Scam--Mamata Banerjee dismisses Partha Chaterjee from ministerial post
5:55
Adhir Ranjan says will apologize to the President in person over controversial statement
2:45
Two arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
0:48
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren trapped in illegal mining case
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke with aditi tyagi,Taal thok ke,ताल ठोक,Aditi Tyagi,aditi tyagi live,Breaking News,Smriti Irani,smriti irani and sonia gandhi,smriti irani vs sonia gandhi,smriti irani on adhir ranjan,smriti irani on draupadi murmu,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,adhir ranjan chowdhury on murmu,adhir ranjan rashtrapatni remark,rashtrapatni remark,rashtrapatni statement,Sonia Gandhi,sonia gandhi on murmu,BJP,BJP vs Congress,ZEE LIVE,Zee News live,Zee,