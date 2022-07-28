Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?

There was a ruckus in Parliament on Thursday over the statement of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon. After the adjournment of the House, there was a debate between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Let us tell you that the BJP is attacking the Congress for the controversial statement given on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that BJP will file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After his statement, Adhir said that BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

There was a ruckus in Parliament on Thursday over the statement of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon. After the adjournment of the House, there was a debate between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Let us tell you that the BJP is attacking the Congress for the controversial statement given on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that BJP will file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After his statement, Adhir said that BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.