Taal Thok Ke: 'against' the opposing mind, Yogi's 'crusade'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Once again there has been a ruckus in Uttar Pradesh regarding Shriramcharitmanas. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Akhand Ramayana and Durga Saptashati will be recited in all the temples of the state. After which SP General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has again given an absurd statement on Shriramcharitmanas. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

