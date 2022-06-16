Taal Thok Ke: Agneepath Protest -- Govt failed to explain scheme to the youth?

Now violent protests have erupted in many parts of the country against the Agneepath scheme announced by the government to select Agniveers in the army. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today - Has the government failed to explain the Agneepath scheme to the youth?

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Now violent protests have erupted in many parts of the country against the Agneepath scheme announced by the government to select Agniveers in the army. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today - Has the government failed to explain the Agneepath scheme to the youth?