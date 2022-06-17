NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Agneepath Protest -- Is politics behind inciting violence?

The army fights for the country. Many battles were fought and won. But the struggle that is happening now is for recruitment in the army. The fire of violence against the Agneepath scheme has reached 12 states. The big issue of debate today in Taal Thok Ke - is politics behind inciting violence?

|Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
