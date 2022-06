Taal Thok Ke: Announcement of protest on next Friday is an attempt to incite riots again?

Three days after the violence on Friday, there was no news of tension from anywhere in the country, which is a good thing. But after listening to the political statements, it seems that some people are shocked that why did this not happen. Asaduddin Owaisi, Mehbooba Mufti and Maulana Tauqir Raza also left no stone unturned in making provocative statements. Today's issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' - Is the announcement of protest on next Friday an attempt to incite violence again?