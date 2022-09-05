NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Anti India' game exposed in disguise of cricket?

In the 18th over of the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022, Indian player Arshdeep Singh missed a catch after which he started getting trolled on social media. Pakistan's involvement is being suggested behind this trolling conspiracy. In this trolling by Pakistan, Sikh for Justice gave full support. But this whole conspiracy has been exposed.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
