videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi plays reservation card

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. In such a situation, Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad has also reached Rajasthan in search of his political land. Where he has asked the Muslims to strengthen their political leadership. Owaisi has advised Muslims to learn a lesson from Jats and Rajputs. Watch today's debate on this big issue in the show Taal Thok.