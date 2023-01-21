NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Baba's 'miracle', the darkness of hypocrisy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham has been in headlines for many days. Shyam Manav accused Baba that he is doing the work of fooling the people. After which a debate has started in the country on Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has got the support of many saints of Sanatan Dharma including Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev. Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya have openly supported Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham. So on the other hand, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has spoken of protesting at Jantar Mantar in support of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke

