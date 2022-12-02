Taal Thok Ke: 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Vs 'Modi Mega Show' in Gujarat!

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

There is a war of words between Congress and the BJP over the voting to be held in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. The first phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections has been held on December 1 and a total of 60.23 percent voting took place in the first phase. Voting for the second phase will be held on December 5. In the second phase, votes will be cast for 93 seats in the state. Let us tell you that tomorrow's road show of PM Modi is being told as the longest political road show till date. BJP says that there is a Modi wave in Gujarat and nothing else can run except brand Modi. Watch today's Taal Thok Ke, Will only 'Modi brand' work in Gujarat?