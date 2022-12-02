NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Vs 'Modi Mega Show' in Gujarat!

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
There is a war of words between Congress and the BJP over the voting to be held in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. The first phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections has been held on December 1 and a total of 60.23 percent voting took place in the first phase. Voting for the second phase will be held on December 5. In the second phase, votes will be cast for 93 seats in the state. Let us tell you that tomorrow's road show of PM Modi is being told as the longest political road show till date. BJP says that there is a Modi wave in Gujarat and nothing else can run except brand Modi. Watch today's Taal Thok Ke, Will only 'Modi brand' work in Gujarat?

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
10:13
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
3:43
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
6:19
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
Baat Pate Ki: Russia rejects Pak's demand to provide subsidized oil
14:53
Baat Pate Ki: Russia rejects Pak's demand to provide subsidized oil
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 2, 2022
3:48
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 2, 2022

Trending Videos

10:13
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
3:43
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
6:19
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
14:53
Baat Pate Ki: Russia rejects Pak's demand to provide subsidized oil
3:48
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 2, 2022
Taal thok ke,gujarat election 2022,gujarat elections 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,Gujarat Election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat 2022 election,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat election 2022 date,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,Gujarat elections,gujarat election news,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election date,Gujarat,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll today,gujarat 2022,