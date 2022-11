Taal Thok Ke: Big 'politics' on 'Maha Thug'!

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi alleging that Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain had collected Rs 10 crore in 2019 to ensure his safety in jail. Sukesh has made serious allegations against CM Arvind Kejriwal. It is written in the letter that by tweeting, Kejriwal called me a grand thug, then I will tell that if according to you I am a thug, then why did you take 50 crore rupees from me.