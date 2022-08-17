Taal Thok Ke : Bihar's Kartik Kumar absconding from law, took oath as a Law Minister
Bihar police was looking for RJD's MLC Kartik Kumar in a kidnapping case for several days. This is a case related to the kidnapping of a builder in 2014. In which a month ago a warrant was issued in the name of Karthik Kumar. But in the meantime, Karthik Kumar also took the oath of cabinet minister.
Bihar police was looking for RJD's MLC Kartik Kumar in a kidnapping case for several days. This is a case related to the kidnapping of a builder in 2014. In which a month ago a warrant was issued in the name of Karthik Kumar. But in the meantime, Karthik Kumar also took the oath of cabinet minister.