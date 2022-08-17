Taal Thok Ke : Bihar's Kartik Kumar absconding from law, took oath as a Law Minister

Bihar police was looking for RJD's MLC Kartik Kumar in a kidnapping case for several days. This is a case related to the kidnapping of a builder in 2014. In which a month ago a warrant was issued in the name of Karthik Kumar. But in the meantime, Karthik Kumar also took the oath of cabinet minister.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

