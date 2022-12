Taal Thok Ke: BJP creates history in Gujarat

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

BJP has created history in Gujarat. BJP has broken all records and registered its biggest-ever victory with 156 seats. With this, BJP has also broken the 1985 record of Congress. In 1985, Congress created a record by winning 149 seats in the state when Madhav Singh Solanki became the chief minister.