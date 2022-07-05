Taal Thok Ke: Chhattisgarh police working on political agenda?:

The question is, if someone has made a mistake and that individual apologizes, then can there be an FIR? Answering this question, the former DGP of UP said, there is no provision of forgiveness in criminal cases but it is applicable in civil cases.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

