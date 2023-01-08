NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Clash on obscenity, Akhilesh in defense?

Jan 08, 2023
Today a big earthquake has come in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had reached Lucknow Police Headquarters this morning. Where he refused to drink the tea given by the UP police, saying that it might contain poison. In fact, the UP police arrested Samajwadi Party's IT cell head Manish Jagan Agarwal today. After which Akhilesh Yadav went to the jail to meet him and then to the police headquarters. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

