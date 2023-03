videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress starts satyagraha at Rajghat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Congress has started Satyagraha at Raj Ghat today against Rahul Gandhi's loss of Parliament membership. Today the whole family of Congress gathered at Rajghat in Delhi. In Taal Thok Ke show, the Congress spokesperson said that the answer comes immediately in the government after 2014.