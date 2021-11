Taal Thok Ke: 'Congress's regret' on 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir'?

After the Supreme Court's historic decision on the Ram temple last year, now the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya has also started. It seems that after this decision of the court, there is some regret in the Congress party. Now Congress leader Salman Khurshid has written a book on this issue, reading which it seems that the Congress party is still confused about its stand on Ayodhya.