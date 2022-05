Taal Thok Ke: Controversy intensifies over survey in Gyanvapi Masjid

Taal Thok Ke : The controversy over the survey in Gyanvapi Masjid is increasing. The Muslim side, which is opposing videography in the mosque, is adamant on its demands. The lawyer for the Muslim side had filed a petition in the court and demanded to change the commissioner who was in charge of the survey. Court has rejected the petition to change the commissioner. Regarding this, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the court is opening the way for anti-Muslim violence.