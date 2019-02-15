हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Taal Thok Ke: Country waits for revenge; Last strike on terrorism

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 44 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Feb 15, 2019, 19:22 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

PM Modi's warning to Pakistan; Nation waits for revenge

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close