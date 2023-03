videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Democracy was stained in 1984,' says A K Bajpai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

There was a fierce fight in the Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's London statement. In Taal Thok Ke, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey surrounded the government. LJP spokesperson said that Congress government was the biggest blot on democracy, Rahul Gandhi forgot to tell this in London.