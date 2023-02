videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Did Islam come before Sanatan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

In the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani's statement on Allah and Om has sparked a debate in the country. Jain Muni Lokesh had left the stage after challenging this statement of Maulana Madni from the Jamiat itself. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.