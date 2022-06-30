Taal Thok Ke: Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM, what will it mean for Maharashtra?

The political drama that went on in Maharashtra politics also ended like the script of a film. It was believed that when Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis come together, Devendra Fadnavis will take over the command of the Chief Minister. But tables turned when Devendra Fadnavis himself announced Eknath Shinde to become the Chief Minister.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

