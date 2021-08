Taal Thok Ke: 'Fatwa' on Kalyan Singh in AMU?

Some students of Aligarh Muslim University issued a 'fatwa' against the VC for condoling the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor Kalyan Singh. Questioning the condolence message of the VC, the students wrote in the posters put up on the campus that it is shameful to mourn the death of Kalyan Singh.