videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Fear in the mafia, whose encounter now?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the police killed another shooter today. Police has so far encountered two shooters in this case, while two accused have been sent to jail. Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha came in front of media for the first time and expressed apprehension of encounter of her brothers.