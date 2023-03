videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Gandhi always wins', says Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has canceled the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Since then, the Congress party has been continuously attacking the central government and Prime Minister Modi. Congress spokesperson in Taal Thok Ke said that Gandhi always wins and will always win.