Taal Thok Ke: Gandhi family's 'abuse' culture!

|Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
The first phase of voting in Gujarat will be held on December 1, before which the leaders of all political parties are continuously targeting each other by holding rallies. But during this the Congress leaders are seen making mistakes. In the Gujarat election campaign, Prime Minister Modi has raised questions on the abuses of Congress leaders. In a rally in Gujarat's Surendra Nagar, PM Modi attacked the Congress and said that he called me a drain worm, a lowly and a merchant of death, threatened to show his status. Politics has started after the Prime Minister's statement.

