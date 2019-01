Taal Thok Ke: 'Ganga ka beta' vs 'Ganga ke beti' for 2019 polls? Watch special debate

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. 'Ganga ka beta' vs 'Ganga ke beti' for 2019 polls? Watch this debate to know more.