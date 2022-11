Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Leaders of all political parties are ready to go to any extent to win the Gujarat elections. This process has become more intense just a few hours before the voting. Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted PM Modi. He has called PM Modi the leader of liars. Kharge has said that Modi tries to garner sympathy by calling himself poor.