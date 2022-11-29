Taal Thok Ke: Gujarat election battle came on harsh words

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

On December 1, the first phase of voting will be held in Gujarat. For which the leaders have given their full strength. Meanwhile, Congress Party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, during an election rally in Gujarat, taunting PM Modi for seeking votes on his face, asked whether you have 100 heads like Ravana. BJP has also become furious on this comment of Kharge. The BJP has retaliated strongly on the Congress party and said that the Congress party has insulted the son of Gujarat. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.